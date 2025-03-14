The second round of the Players Championship is underway and Canadians Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith are both looking to build on strong starts.

Hadwin and Pendrith both finished 3-under in their opening rounds, with Hadwin bogeying 18 to miss out on 4-under. Both players are among the early starters Friday.

Meanwhile, Corey Conners will look to climb the leaderboard after starting 1-under, while Mackenzie Hughes (+1) and Nick Taylor (+2) both have their work cut out for them.

Watch PGA Tour Live coverage right now on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with bonus feeds available on TSN+.

The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winter. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.

Track the scores of the Canadians below, with the full leaderboard available here.

Leader: J.J. Spaun (-8)

The Players Championship - Canadian leaderboard Position Player Total Thru Round T22 Adam Hadwin -3 9:19am ET - T30 Taylor Pendrith -2 3 +1 T47 Corey Conners -1 1:40pm ET* - T82 Mackenzie Hughes +1 2:13pm ET - T100 Nick Taylor +2 2:02pm ET - T112 Adam Svensson +3 2:24pm ET - T134 Ben Silverman +6 1:07pm ET* -

*Back nine start