Canadians Tracker: Pendrith drops a shot early at The Players
The second round of the Players Championship is underway and Canadians Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith are both looking to build on strong starts.
Hadwin and Pendrith both finished 3-under in their opening rounds, with Hadwin bogeying 18 to miss out on 4-under. Both players are among the early starters Friday.
Meanwhile, Corey Conners will look to climb the leaderboard after starting 1-under, while Mackenzie Hughes (+1) and Nick Taylor (+2) both have their work cut out for them.
The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winter. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.
Track the scores of the Canadians below.
Leader: J.J. Spaun (-8)
The Players Championship - Canadian leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Total
|Thru
|Round
|T22
|Adam Hadwin
|-3
|9:19am ET
|-
|T30
|Taylor Pendrith
|-2
|3
|+1
|T47
|Corey Conners
|-1
|1:40pm ET*
|-
|T82
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+1
|2:13pm ET
|-
|T100
|Nick Taylor
|+2
|2:02pm ET
|-
|T112
|Adam Svensson
|+3
|2:24pm ET
|-
|T134
|Ben Silverman
|+6
|1:07pm ET*
|-
*Back nine start