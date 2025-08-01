The Wyndham Championship is underway from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC with an important weekend ahead for Canadians Adam Hadwin, Adam Svensson, and Ben Silverman as they look to make one final push for the top 70 in the season-long FedEx Cup standings.

The FedEx Cup playoffs tee off next week at the St. Jude Championship, with Hadwin (134), Svensson (162), and Silverman (163) all currently set to miss the three-leg postseason. All three golfers would need to win the event for the chance to leapfrog their way up the standings and into the top 70.

Not only are playoff chances on the line this week, but the trio will also be fighting to get into the top 100 to earn Tour cards for full exempt status in 2026. Players who finish from 100 to 125 on the FedEx Cup standings will retain conditional status, meaning they will have limited access to Tour-sanctioned tournaments, while those outside of the top 125 will likely not be seeing starts at many of the stops on the calendar.

Leader: Joel Dahmen (-9)

Canadians at the Wyndham Championship - Second Round