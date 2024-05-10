MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Chris Gotterup birdied the final final four holes and six of the last eight for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead over Robert MacIntyre on Friday after the second round of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.

After making two birdies and and a bogey on the front nine at Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Gotterup played the back nine in 6-under 30 in windy conditions. He made a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th and a 17-footer from the fringe on the par-4 18th.

“Really just executing shots pretty solidly down the stretch there,” said Gotterup, the 24-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who is winless on the PGA Tour. “It got pretty windy, so definitely a good finish.”

Making his 27th PGA Tour start, Gotterup had the lowest score of his career to lead for the first time after a round. He had a 12-under 130 total on the tree-lined, seaside layout.

“It’s a little tricky when you’ve got the wind going on some cross-wind holes, but I definitely can take advantage on a couple holes with some length,” Gotterup said. “Obviously, you’ve got to hit it straight to do that.”

MacIntyre, the Scot who helped Europe win the Ryder Cup last year, had a 67. He was tied for the first-round lead with Beau Hossler after a 64.

“It’s been really good,” said MacIntyre, also seeking his first tour victory. "I think it’s difficult to back up a good round yesterday. Felt like I done that really well."

Jorge Campillo of Spain had his second 66 to get to 10 under. Hossler (69), Alex Smalley (65), Davis Thompson (68) and Alistair Docherty (68) were 9 under.

Blades Brown became the second 16-year-old in two weeks to make the cut, shooting 72-67. Last week, Kris Kim advanced to the weekend in the Byron Nelson.

“For me, I was like, `OK, I can either make the cut or do homework tomorrow and feel bad about myself,” Brown said. “After I made that putt on 9, that little two-inch putt, I was like, `Yes. I can go chill by the beach, I can do whatever.' I’m so stoked.”

Brown, from Nashville, Tennessee, is high school sophomore. His mother, Rhonda Blades Brown, played two seasons in the WNBA.

The tournament is being held opposite the Wells Fargo Championship. a signature event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Myrtle Beach winner will get a spot in the PGA Championship next week, but not in the Masters or a guaranteed spot in the remaining two $20 million signature events.

