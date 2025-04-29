Collin Morikawa has made a change at caddie.

SiriusXM's Colt Knost reports the two-time major winner has split with longtime caddie JJ Jakovac and has brought aboard Joe Greiner.

Greiner parted ways with childhood friend Max Homa earlier this month. He served as caddie for Justin Thomas at the Masters.

Greiner will begin work with Morikawa at The Truist Championship next week.

Jakovac had been Morikawa's bagman since the Los Angeles native went pro in 2019.

“He’s a special kid,” Jakovac said of Morikawa after his win at The Open in 2021. “I’m lucky to have him. He seems like he has been there 100 times and he hasn’t. It just goes to his mental strength and his maturity, and you add the freakish ball-striking to an absolute stone-cold demeanor who is very comfortable in all situations … and you get someone special.”

Currently the No. 4 golfer in the world, the 28-year-old Morikawa is still looking for his first victory of 2025 and first tournament win since the 2023 Zozo Championship.

A six-time Tour winner, Morikawa has entered eight tournaments thus far in 2025, finishing as runner-up at both The Sentry and Arnold Palmer Invitational.