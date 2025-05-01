Collin Morikawa opened up about his decision to make a switch at caddie earlier this week.

The 28-year-old two-time major winner cut ties with longtime bagman JJ Jakovac and brought aboard Max Homa's former caddie, Joe Greiner.

Speaking with Dan Rapoport, the Los Angeles native conceded that the choice was a difficult one to part with Jakovac, who had been with Morikawa since he had turned pro.

"It wasn't an easy talk," Morikawa told Rapoport. "I hope guys are lining up for him because, look, I mean if you look at his resume, look at what we've done simply over the past six years, it's incredible."

Morikawa was effusive in his praise of Jakovac.

"First off, it doesn't take anything away from what JJ and I have done over the last six years," Morikawa said. "From the very beginning, he's caddied for me at every single tournament. He skipped one tournament for the birth of his second boy. So I just wanna first thank him because, like I said, you can't take away any of that. Like what we accomplished, our relationship, our friendship, like that just doesn't go away because of what has just happened.

Morikawa, who won the 2020 PGA Championship and The Open in 2021 with Jakovac, said he felt it was time for a change.

"Sometimes things just aren't feeling right," Morikawa said. "And I think when people look at it from the macro perspective of, 'Okay, Collin's playing great. He's contending. He's trying to close out tournaments.' And even at the beginning of the year, everything looked very, very good. Sometimes on the golf course, things just don't feel right."

Morikawa is still searching for his first win of 2025 and his first victory since the 2023 Zozo Championship and now looks to Greiner for guidance. After splitting with childhood friend Homa last month after The Players Championship, Greiner caddied for Justin Thomas at The Masters and at the RBC Heritage where Thomas won his first tournament since the 2022 PGA Championship.

"For me, what I've seen with Joe, Joe is just someone that wants to continue to learn, continue to get better," Morikawa said. "We've already talked numerous times on how we're just gonna get started. He's a great caddie. He's one of the best out there - obviously, what he did with JT. JT is an amazing player and he is very, very talented. But when you have a new caddie and sometimes it frees people up, sometimes it goes the other way. And obviously it helped JT for those two events."

Morikawa is not in action at this weekend's Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch near Dallas.

He has played in eight tournaments in 2025, registering three top-10 finishes and finishing as runner-up at both The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Morikawa is currently the No. 4 player in the world and sits 10th in the FedEx Cup standings.