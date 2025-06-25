Collin Morikawa is making another change at caddie.

The two-time major winner confirmed to Golfweek's Adam Schupak that he parted ways with Joe Greiner after less than two months together.

Morikawa, 28, split with J.J. Jakovac, the only bagman he used over his six-year pro career in April. Greiner was the longtime caddie, and childhood friend, of Max Homa, who ended their partnership in March. Greiner was on the bag for Justin Thomas, as a replacement for the injured Matt Minister, at both the Masters and RBC Heritage where Thomas won his first tournament in nearly three years.

Since aligning with Greiner, Morikawa had played in five tournaments, including the Masters and the PGA Championship. The Los Angeles native's best finish came at the Truist Championship in early May where he finished in 17th. Morikawa tied for 42nd at last weekend's Travelers Championship that was won by USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

At this week's Rocket Classic, Morikawa will have Korn Ferry Tour player KK Limbhasut on the bag. A native of Thailand, Limbhasut was a college teammate of Morikawa's at Cal.