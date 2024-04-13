Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin - the last two Canadians remaining at the 88th Masters - struggled on Saturday in third-round action at Augusta National Golf Club.

Conners, who is making his seventh appearance at The Masters, recorded a double bogey on hole two before earning a stroke back with a birdie on the third hole. Conners had three more bogeys to complete his opening nine.

The 32-year-old native of Listowel, Ont., had a strong start to his back nine with three straight birdies on holes 11, 12 and 13. Conners finished with three bogeys on his final five holes to shoot a four-over 76, which places him six-over for the tournament.

Connors finished sixth at the 2022 Masters, his best finish at the tournament.

Hadwin, a native of Moose Jaw, Sask., began his day with five straight pars before hitting a rough patch.

The 36-year-old bogeyed the sixth before a double bogey on the seventh followed by a birdie on the eighth hole. Hadwin bogeyed the ninth before recording two more double bogeys on the 10th and 12th holes.

Hadwin finished his round with three bogeys over the last five holes for a 10-over 82. He sits at 14-over for the tournament.