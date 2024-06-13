Corey Conners completed his opening round at the U.S. Open at 1-under par, putting him into a tie for ninth and just four strokes back of co-leaders Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy at the 124th playing of the U.S. Open.

Conners’ day got off to a rocky start with a double bogey on the second hole, but he was able to rebound quickly by sinking a 26-footer for eagle on the par-5 fifth. He would make just one more bogey on the day while adding a pair of birdies on the back-nine to finish under-par, just the 14th player to do so on Thursday. The Listowel, Ont., native will look to carry the momentum into Friday’s round, where he will look to make the cut at a U.S. Open for the first time in his career.

Fellow Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor both turned in scorecards of 4-over 74’s after Pinehurst No. 2 showed its teeth in Thursday's opening round.

Hadwin made six bogeys, including on the first and second holes of his day. The back-nine wasn’t much kinder to the Moose Jaw, Sask., native, as he would also bogey holes 10 through 12. He did card two birdies on the day however, coming on the 5th and 18th, leaving him with some work to do in order to get back under the projected cutline before the conclusion of his round on Friday.

Taylor appeared to be starting well, as the 2023 RBC Canadian Open champion was 1-under through six. The promising start would not last, as a painful stretch of six bogeys over his next eight holes saw Taylor at 4-over with just four to play. He would weather the storm with pars to close out the round, but the squandered hot start could prove costly for the 36-year-old to play his way into contention this weekend.

Amateur Ashton McCulloch made his major championship debut and posted a 5-over 75. His day began with four consecutive pars but he played the next six holes at 5-over. He would make eagle to get back to 3-over with four to play, but the Michigan State junior would card bogeys on two of those holes to finish on a down note.

Adam Svensson (+3), Mackenzie Hughes (+2), and Taylor Pendrith (+1) did their best to tame the beast that is Pinehurst No .2, and have all given themselves an opportunity to make the cut after Friday's second round.