Corey Conners shot a 4-under 67 to lead all Canadians remaining in the field at the 106th PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY.

The Listowel, Ont. native played his front-nine at 3-under, knocking down a couple of birdie putts from long range on the 13th and 16th holes.

Shortly after making the turn, Conners carded his only bogey of the day on the par-4 second, after his approach left him in the rough for a difficult third shot.

The 32-year-old would respond with back-to-back pars on the third and fourth, before putting another red number down on his scorecard to get him down to 4-under on the tournament.

After a trio of pars, Conners capped off his big day with yet another birdie, sticking his approach from 153 yards out to within 15 feet, before knocking down the putt. He finishes at 4-under for the day, and 5-under for the tournament, tied for 38th with nine other golfers, including major winners Cameron Smith and Brian Harman.

He’ll look to stay hot on Sunday in order to beat his best-ever finish at the PGA Championship, a T12 at Oak Hill Golf & Country Club last year.

Coming in just one stroke behind Connors is Adam Svennson, currently tied for 47th after shooting a 1-under 70 in the third round.

Svennson’s day began with a bang on the par-3 11th, skying a ball off the tee to just inside three feet for an easy look at birdie.

After consecutive pars at the next two, the Surrey, B.C. native birdied another par-3, this time coming on the 14th hole.

On the 4th, he just narrowly missed a long eagle putt from 73 yards away, but would still put down a birdie on the card after cleaning up from three feet away.

But things would go downhill from there for the 30-year-old, as he would make two bogeys in his final four holes of the round.

It’s a disappointing end to a day that started off well for Svensson, who will look to get things back on track early into the final round.

Adam Hadwin, much like his fellow countryman Svensson, had started out well but teetered off as his round went on.

In his return to Kentucky, the University of Louisville product played the front nine at 2-under, before making three bogeys in his first six holes after making the turn.

He would rebound with a birdie on the par-5 seventh, but played the last three at even-par for a round of 71-even, and 2-under for the tournament, tied for 60th