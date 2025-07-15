PORTRUSH - Four Canadians are in the field for the British Open, which begins Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

World No. 24 Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., leads the Canadian contingent, joined by No. 29 Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., No. 35 Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 58 Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont.

Conners is grouped with 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and fellow American Tom Hoge for Thursday’s opening round.

Pendrith will play alongside 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day of Australia and Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark.

Hughes is paired with Americans Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young, while Taylor tees off with Harris English and Tony Finau, both of the United States.

Royal Portrush last hosted The Open in 2019, when Ireland’s Shane Lowry claimed the Claret Jug.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele returns after a final-round 65 clinched a two-shot win at Royal Troon in 2024.

Hughes was the top Canadian last year, finishing 2 over for the tournament and tied for 16th.

The tournament offers a purse of US$17 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.