Corey Conners and Nick Taylor will be the Canadian representatives at the PGA Tour Championship next weekend, as the pair have finished in the top 30 in FedEx Cup points.

Taylor Pendrith missed the cut despite a strong tournament at the BMW Championship.

Pendrith, who needed to play at his best in the first two tournaments of the FedEx Cup playoffs given his 37th ranking in the standings entering last week's St. Jude Championship, was not able to climb into the top 30 to earn a berth in the final.

Taylor (No. 18) and Conners (No. 13) were safe bets to advance to the final after the pair played strong seasons from start to finish.

Pendrith capped off a 2-under tournament with a 1-under 69 on Sunday, with four birdies on the day - including a pair on the par-4 holes 7 and 8. The Richmond Hill, Ont. native ran into trouble on the back-9, with a double bogey on the par-4 12th and another bogey on 17.

Pendrith's performance at the BMW Championship leaves him just two spots out of the top 30. Still, having advanced to the BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the 34-year-old is granted a card to play at all eight of next year’s Signature events, which have $20 million purses.

Conners and Taylor were not at risk to fall out of the top 30 entering the tournament - which was a needed reassurance given their struggles on Sunday.

Taylor carded a 5-over 75 in his final round at the BMW Championship, with a particularly challenging stretch in the middle of his day. From holes 5 through 12, Taylor scored five bogeys - including a double bogey on the par-4 fifth hole. Another bogey as he was wrapping up on the 17th contributed to the ugly score overall.

Taylor, of Winnipeg, Man., qualifies for the Tour Championship at 25th place on the standings.

Conners entered this tournament as the highest-ranked Canadian, and he entered the final day at Caves Valley in a strong spot at 3-under through three rounds. Things unravelled quickly on Sunday for the Listowel, Ont. native though.

Conners tallied one birdie - on the par-5 fourth - but carded bogeys on nine other holes through the day. He hit double bogeys on the par-4 11th and par-3 17th, contributing to a gruesome 10-over for the day.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs wrap up with the Tour Championship, which gets underway from East Lake in Atlanta, Ga., with the tournament set to tee off on Aug. 21.