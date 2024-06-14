Conners, two other Canadians make cut after second round at U.S. Open
Published
Corey Conners enters the weekend at the U.S. Open as the top Canadian after firing an even-par 70 Friday.
Conners sits at 1-under for the week in a tie for ninth, trailing leader Ludvig Aberg by four shots. It was the first made cut of Conners’ U.S. Open career.
The 32-year-old’s day began with a double-bogey on the par-5 10th, although he was able to stop the bleeding by carding four consecutive pars after. He made his first birdie on the par-3 15th, before a bogey on the next would put him back over-par.
But Conners’ all-world ball-striking was on display Friday, and he did not drop another shot for the rest of the round. The Listowel, Ont., native added two more birdies before the end of his round.
His highlight of the day came on his last hole, the par-3 ninth, as Conners placed his tee shot just a couple feet away from the pin where he would tap-in for an easy birdie, bringing his tournament score to 1-under.
Taylor Pendrith enjoyed Friday’s round as well, after he started with birdies on 11, 14 and 18 to put him at 2-under for the tournament.
He struggled after making the turn however, as the Richmond Hill, Ont. native bogeyed the second before carding a series of pars.
The 33-year-old’s day ended on a sour note as Pendrith struggled with the difficult par-3 ninth, carding triple bogey to finish at 1-over through the first two rounds in a tie for 21st.
Adam Svensson rebounded from a poor showing in the opening round by shooting an even-par 70 on Friday to make the cut. Svensson carded pars on every hole on the front nine, save for the par-4 second, which he bogeyed.
Birdies on 11 and 13 provided some momentum after the turn, but a bogey on the 17th left the 30-year-old sitting at even for the day. After shooting a 3-over 73 on Thursday, Svensson sits in a tie for 37th entering the weekend.
Adam Hadwin finished at 7-over for the tournament, as a second round 3-over 73 was not enough for the Moose Jaw, Sask., native to make the cut.
Coming into Friday at 4-over, Hadwin carded consecutive bogeys to start, but had pulled back to even for the round just after making the turn.
A double-bogey on the par-4 fourth derailed his day, as he played the last eight holes at 3-over to end his tournament early.
Nick Taylor’s 2024 U.S. Open has also ended after shooting a 4-over 74 on Friday, finishing at 8-over for his abbreviated week.
His final 27 holes of the tournament featured eight bogeys and zero birdies, leaving the 36-year-old well outside the cut line after Friday’s round. Taylor has now missed the cut in three consecutive U.S. Opens.
Amateur Ashton McCulloch shot a 5-over 75 for the second straight day, marking the end of his major championship debut.
His bid for the cut line came up short with a triple-bogey late in his round at the par-3 17th. The Michigan State product finished the week at 10-over par.
Mackenzie Hughes entered the second round at 2-over, and things did not get any better at Pinehurst No. 2 for the Hamilton, Ont., native on Friday.
Things unraveled quickly for the 33-year-old, as he carded a painful quadruple bogey on the opening hole, before double-bogeying the fifth and 15th.
Hughes shot a 12-over Friday, adding two birdies and nine bogeys along the way, putting him a 14-over for the tournament.
The third round of the U.S. Open gets underway on Saturday morning. You can WATCH LIVE on TSN3/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.
Conners sits at 1-under for the week in a tie for ninth, trailing leader Ludvig Aberg by four shots. It was the first made cut of Conners’ U.S. Open career.
The 32-year-old’s day began with a double-bogey on the par-5 10th, although he was able to stop the bleeding by carding four consecutive pars after. He made his first birdie on the par-3 15th, before a bogey on the next would put him back over-par.
But Conners’ all-world ball-striking was on display Friday, and he did not drop another shot for the rest of the round. The Listowel, Ont., native added two more birdies before the end of his round.
His highlight of the day came on his last hole, the par-3 ninth, as Conners placed his tee shot just a couple feet away from the pin where he would tap-in for an easy birdie, bringing his tournament score to 1-under.
Taylor Pendrith enjoyed Friday’s round as well, after he started with birdies on 11, 14 and 18 to put him at 2-under for the tournament.
He struggled after making the turn however, as the Richmond Hill, Ont. native bogeyed the second before carding a series of pars.
The 33-year-old’s day ended on a sour note as Pendrith struggled with the difficult par-3 ninth, carding triple bogey to finish at 1-over through the first two rounds in a tie for 21st.
Adam Svensson rebounded from a poor showing in the opening round by shooting an even-par 70 on Friday to make the cut. Svensson carded pars on every hole on the front nine, save for the par-4 second, which he bogeyed.
Birdies on 11 and 13 provided some momentum after the turn, but a bogey on the 17th left the 30-year-old sitting at even for the day. After shooting a 3-over 73 on Thursday, Svensson sits in a tie for 37th entering the weekend.
Adam Hadwin finished at 7-over for the tournament, as a second round 3-over 73 was not enough for the Moose Jaw, Sask., native to make the cut.
Coming into Friday at 4-over, Hadwin carded consecutive bogeys to start, but had pulled back to even for the round just after making the turn.
A double-bogey on the par-4 fourth derailed his day, as he played the last eight holes at 3-over to end his tournament early.
Nick Taylor’s 2024 U.S. Open has also ended after shooting a 4-over 74 on Friday, finishing at 8-over for his abbreviated week.
His final 27 holes of the tournament featured eight bogeys and zero birdies, leaving the 36-year-old well outside the cut line after Friday’s round. Taylor has now missed the cut in three consecutive U.S. Opens.
Amateur Ashton McCulloch shot a 5-over 75 for the second straight day, marking the end of his major championship debut.
His bid for the cut line came up short with a triple-bogey late in his round at the par-3 17th. The Michigan State product finished the week at 10-over par.
Mackenzie Hughes entered the second round at 2-over, and things did not get any better at Pinehurst No. 2 for the Hamilton, Ont., native on Friday.
Things unraveled quickly for the 33-year-old, as he carded a painful quadruple bogey on the opening hole, before double-bogeying the fifth and 15th.
Hughes shot a 12-over Friday, adding two birdies and nine bogeys along the way, putting him a 14-over for the tournament.
The third round of the U.S. Open gets underway on Saturday morning. You can WATCH LIVE on TSN3/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.