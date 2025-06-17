Corey Conners will not play in the Travelers Championship, as PGA TOUR has announced he has withdrawn and will be replaced by Jhonattan Vegas.

Conners withdrew from the U.S. Open ahead of the final round earlier in June with a wrist injury.

Conners injured his right wrist on a bunker shot during Thursday's opening round and aggravated the injury Saturday. He carded a 3-under 32 on the front nine in the third round to get on the leaderboard but injured his wrist again while hitting a bunker shot on the 11th hole.

The two-time PGA Tour winner was examined by a doctor for about 15 minutes, according to the Toronto Sun, and opted to finish the round. Conners was 5 over on the back nine and posted a 2-over 72.

"I didn't think he was going to play the rest of the way," playing partner Michael Kim told the Sun. "I feel bad for him because he was playing so good."

Conners finished in the top 10 at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in 2023, and finished 27th there a year ago.

Conners had five top-10 finishes and 10 top-25s in his first 15 starts on tour, including a tie for eighth at the Masters. He is ninth in the seasonlong FedEx Cup points standings.