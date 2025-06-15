Canadian Corey Conners withdrew from the final round of the U.S. Open with a wrist injury on Sunday, shortly before he was set to tee off.

TSN's Bob Weeks reports that Conners first suffered the injury in the first round on Thursday and aggravated the injury during third-round play on Saturday.

Conners entered the final round at 8-over-par for the tournament and tied for 39th place.

Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes, and Taylor Pendrith round out the Canadians in the field who advanced past the cut.