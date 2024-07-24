Defending champ, three others share lead at Canadian Junior Girls Championship

VANCOUVER — Four golfers are tied for the lead and four others are three shots back heading into Thursday's final round at the Canadian Junior Girls Golf Championship.

Defending champion Eileen Park of Red Deer, Alta., Shauna Liu of Maple, Ont., Swetha Sathish of Oakville, Ont., and Addison Kartusch of Winnipeg are all tied at 1 under after three rounds at Marine Drive Golf Club in Vancouver.

Park had the best round of the quartet on Wednesday as she carded a sizzling five-under-par 67. Kartusch record a 70, Sathish had a 72 and Liu shot 74.

Ha Young Chang of Surrey, B.C., Clairey Lin of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Ruihan Wang of Bellevue, Wash., and Luna Lu of Burnaby, B.C., are all tied at 2 over.

Clara Ding of White Rock, B.C., and Chelsea Truong of Victoria, B.C., are at 3 over.

Team Canada NextGen member Park played an impressive bogey free opening nine carding three birdies on the front. She also carded three birdies on the back nine, shooting her lowest round of the tournament.

“Everything in my game went really well, it was really easy for me to hit the ball today and I don’t think there was anything hard in my game today, maybe making more putts,” said Park. “Tomorrow (Thursday) I will try not to get too excited, just be calm like last year and just play my game the right way.”

Fellow Team Canada NextGen member, Sathish also made a few birdies on the day. After two birdies to start her opening-nine on holes two and four, Sathish made a pair of bogeys but bounced back down the stretch closing out with two birdies on the back nine.

Park and Liu are also tied for the lead in the Juvenile division, which is contested by girls 16 and under.

The 2024 Canadian Junior Girls champion will receive an exemption into the 2024 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship and 2025 U.S. Girls Junior Championship, if eligible. In addition, the winner will receive $1,200.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.