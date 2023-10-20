SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Adrián Otaegui was in a three-way tie for the halfway lead at the Andalucia Masters after shooting 3-under 69 in the second round on Friday.

The Spaniard is level with Louis de Jager of South Africa (67) and Jeong weon Ko of France (68) at 9-under 135 going into the weekend.

Otaegui has not made a single bogey over the first 36 holes.

“I think I played very solid from tee to green, didn’t put myself in too much trouble over the last two days,” he said.

Otaegui, a four-time European Tour winner, won at the Real Club Valderrama by a full six shots a year ago.

Daniel Hillier is one shot back, followed by a six more players on 7 under.

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, the only top-10 player in the field, was seven shots back in a tie for 44th, along with Robert Macintyre.

Matt Kuchar just made the cut on 1 under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf