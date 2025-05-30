Final field released for next week's RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto

CALEDON - The RBC Canadian Open's field has been finalized.

Two-time champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and defending champion Robert MacIntyre of Scotland had already announced their return to the only PGA Tour event in Canada. The men's national golf championship will be held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley for the first time starting Thursday.

"The final field and that push is always a chaotic time, trying to see what last minute names will join and how it's all gonna shape up," said tournament director Ryan Paul on Friday. "But to have one of the strongest fields that we've had since the start of the FedEx Cup era is pretty cool.

"We've had Rory locked in for a while, but his Masters win really catapulted that."

McIlroy, world No. 2, could join a trio of three-time champions in Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino if he wins Canada's men's national championship again.

A 21-player Canadian contingent will compete at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley next week.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top-ranked Canadian in the world, sitting 20th in the world rankings and sixth in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings.

The final four tournament exemptions into the 156-player field will be handed out at the final qualifier on Sunday at The Pulpit Club in Caledon, Ont.

Paul, who stepped into the tournament director role after last year's tournament, said he enjoyed the challenge of building the field.

"Just trying to call as many players and talk about all the benefits of TPC Toronto and how great of a course it is," said Paul. "All the renovations and the amenities that they have going on."

The leading three players not already exempt who make the cut at the Canadian Open will earn a place in The 153rd British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Fans at the Canadian Open will be treated to the two-night SiriusXM Concert Series onsite at TPC Toronto featuring an all-Canadian lineup.

Friday is headlined by Juno Award winners, Billy Talent, featuring JJ Wilde. Saturday features Juno Award winner Sam Roberts Band with Ruby Waters opening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.