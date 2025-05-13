Five Canadians set to take on Quail Hollow at PGA Championship

The second men's golf major of the season has arrived as the 107th PGA Championship is set to get underway on Thursday from Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Coverage begins Thursday at 7am ET/4pm PT on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App. You can also view multiple feeds on the TSN+ Multiplex.

Xander Schauffele will look to defend the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the title last year at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

Schauffele will be chased by a stacked field including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, two-time PGA champion and 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy, three-time PGA winner Brooks Koepka, two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and other notable names.

The 156-player field will also feature five Canadians as they attempt to become the first from north of the border to capture the PGA Championship.

Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.)

Corey Conners

PGA Championship Appearances: 6

Best PGA Championship Finish: T12 (2023)

World Ranking: 21

Corey Conners is having another solid season on the PGA Tour, owning five top-10 finishes over 12 events played, including a T8 result at The Masters when he played with Patrick Reed in the second-to-last pairing during Sunday's final round.

The 33-year-old also finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and tied for sixth at The Players Championship in back-to-back weeks in March.

Conners has never finished in the top-10 in his six previous appearances at the PGA Championship.

Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.)

PGA Championship Appearances: 4

Best PGA Championship Finish: T68 (2015)

World Ranking: 36

Nick Taylor has won five PGA Tour events since turning pro in 2010, including the Sony Open in Hawaii in mid-January.

The 37-year-old finished tied for ninth at The Genesis Invitational in his only other top-10 result this season. Taylor finished tied for 40th at The Masters in April.

Taylor has struggled at the PGA Championship, however, missing the cut in each of his last three appearances.

Mackenzie Hughes (Hamilton, Ont.)

Mackenzie Hughes

PGA Championship Appearances: 6

Best PGA Championship Finish: T58 (2020)

World Ranking: 44

The PGA Championship has not been a friendly place for Mackenzie Hughes.

Hughes has missed the cut at the major in five of his six appearances, including the last four dating back to 2021. His best finish came in 2022 with a T58.

The 34-year-old has three top-10 finishes over 13 events this season, including a runner-up showing at last week's Myrtle Beach Classic, losing to New Zealand's Ryan Fox in a playoff.

Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.)

Taylor Pendrith

PGA Championship Appearances: 2

Best PGA Championship Finish: T29 (2023)

World Ranking: 49

Quail Hallow will be Taylor Pendrith's third career appearance at the PGA Championship. He missed the cut last year in Kentucky.

The 33-year-old has finished in the top-10 on three occasions this season, including a T5 at the Texas Children's Houston Open in late March.

Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.)

PGA Championship Appearances: 8

Best PGA Championship Finish: T29 (2019)

World Ranking: 92

Adam Hadwin has made the cut in six of his eight career appearances at the PGA Championship, but has never finished in the top-25. He finished tied for 60th last year at Valhalla.

The 37-year-old owns just one top-10 finish over 13 events in 2025, posting a T9 at the WM Phoenix Open in February.