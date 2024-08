Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the PGA's BMW Championship due to a lower-back injury.

Matsuyama was one shot off the opening day lead at 5-under after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week.

The 32-year-old sits third in the FedEx Cup standings and will advance to the Tour Championship next week. It's unclear whether his injury will affect his availability.

More details to follow.