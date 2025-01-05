KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama got the new season off to a smashing start Sunday when he broke the PGA Tour record to par for 72 holes by closing with an 8-under 65 for a three-shot victory over Collin Morikawa in The Sentry.

Matsuyama made an eight-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole at Kapalua, lightly pumping his fist in about the only emotion he showed all week. That put him at 35-under 257, breaking by one the 34-under par by Cameron Smith set at Kapalua in 2022.

Matsuyama set another PGA Tour record with that final birdie, his 35th hole at birdie or better for the tournament. Smith in 2022 and Sungjae Im last year held the previous record.

It added to his 11th career title on the PGA Tour, and his third win in the last 10 months, all against some of the strongest fields.

Morikawa had to settle for second place despite not posting a round worse than 66 all week.

It was another scoring fest on the Plantation course on weeks when there is little wind, such as this one to start the new PGA Tour season.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., finished in a three-way tie for fifth at 24 under — 11 shots back of the winner. Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., tied for 13th at 22 under and Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., finished in 29th at 18 under. Nick Taylor of Abbotsford finished tied for 48th at 11 under.

