The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado this week with the BMW Championship.

The original 70-player field was dwindled down to 50 after last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind with only the top 30 following the BMW Championship advancing to the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta next week.

Measuring at 8,130 yards, Castle Pines Golf Club is the longest course in PGA Tour history. Like the other events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the BMW Championship does not have an in-tournament cut line after the first two rounds.

Using a Starting Strokes format, the winner of the Tour Championship will also capture the FedEx Cup and $25 million in prize money.

Let's take a close look at the Canadians in the mix at the BMW Championship as well as the top contenders vying for the Tour Championship title.

Canadians on the bubble

Corey Conners

After Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes finished outside of the top-50 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only three Canadians remain in the FedEx Playoffs. And all three have the potential to either be eliminated or move on this week at the BMW Championship.

Taylor Pendrith is the only Canadian in the top-30 heading into the BMW Championship as he currently holds the 27th spot after finishing tied for 22nd at the St. Jude Championship. Another strong week in Colorado will have the 33-year-old native of Richmond Hill, Ont., competing in his first Tour Championship.

Meanwhile, Corey Conners is ranked 33rd while Adam Hadwin is sitting in the 42nd position.

Conners, 32, will have a chance to advance with a solo 28th finish or better. Despite picking up no wins, the Listowel, Ont., native is having a solid season, making the cut in all of his 21 events, including 11 top-25 finishes and three top-10s. Conners has qualified for the previous three Tour Championships, finishing tied for 26th last year.

Hadwin, 36, needs to finish in a two-way tie for 18th or better to have a chance to advance to the Tour Championship. The native of Moose Jaw has played 23 events this season, owning five top-10 finishes and six top-25 finishes.

In addition to a spot in the Tour Championship, Pendrith, Conners and Hadwin will also be motivated to play well and catch the eye of Canadian golf legend Mike Weir. Weir will soon make his captain picks for the upcoming Presidents Cup, taking place at Royal Montreal Golf Club from Sept. 26-29.

Everyone chasing Scottie

The BMW Championship will not only feature a race to get into the top-30, but a battle for the No. 1 spot heading into the Tour Championship.

The leader of the FedEx Playoffs standings at the conclusion of Sunday's play will start the Tour Championship at 10-under with No. 2 starting a 8-under, No. 3 at 7-under and so on.

American Scottie Scheffler is the odds-on favourite to nab that No. 1 spot after one of the best season's in PGA Tour history. The world No. 1 player owns 6,533 points, nearly 1,500 better than Xander Schauffele. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama rounds out the top three after holding on to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week.

Schauffele is the only player that can catch Scheffler at the BMW Championship, needing to win the BMW Championship and have Scheffler finish no better than a two-way tie for fourth to earn the No. 1 position for the Tour Championship.

Last year FedEx Cup champion, Viktor Hovland of Norway, is ranked 16th.

Here's a look at the current top-10 in the FedEx Playoffs. Click HERE for the full list of 50 players heading into the BWM Championship.

FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 28-year-old Scheffler has seemingly been unbeatable at times this season, winning seven prestigious events, including the Arnold Palmer, Players Championship, Masters, RBC Heritage, Memorial, Travelers and most recently, Olympic gold in Paris.

Scheffler also has two runner-up placements and has finished in the top-10 in 15 of his 17 events this season.