How to watch, stream the Presidents Cup on TSN

The Presidents Cup returns to Montreal on Thursday for the first time since 2007 and a familiar face will be taking the helm of the International Team.

Mike Weir, a native of Sarnia, Ont., will captain the International Team as they look to snap the United States' 11 tournament unbeaten streak at the Presidents Cup.

The field will include the likes of fellow Canadians Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, and Mackenzie Hughes as they go up against heavy hitters like Scottie Scheffler, Colin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala on the United States' Team, captained by Jim Furyk.

The International Team will have the choice to begin the tournament with either four-ball or foursomes and whichever format they don't select will be played on Friday.

Saturday will feature both four-ball and foursomes with the two teams playing four matches of each.

Singles competitions are held on Sunday to determine scoring in the final 12 matches, where players play one-on-one on each hole, competing for the lower score.

TSN has full coverage of the tournament from start to finish across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca.

How to watch Presidents Cup coverage on TSN

Day 1

Presidents Cup coverage begins on Thursday, with the Opening Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. ET./8:30 a.m. PT on TSN 1/4.

The International Team is expected to select foursomes to open the tournament, according to TSN's Bob Weeks where each team plays one ball, with two players alternating shots. The low score for the hole takes the point for their team.

Day 2

Coverage begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on TSN1/4.

Saturday's coverage is expected to be five matches of four-ball, where each team sends two players to each hole, meaning four balls are in play, and the lowest score for that hole will be counted for the team's score.

Day 3

Saturday's coverage of the Presidents Cup begins at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on TSN1.

Day 3 will have one session of four-ball, and one session of foursomes with four matches to be played in each.

Day 4

The Presidents Cup final day begins on Sunday at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT on TSN1.

Sunday features 12 singles matches. In this format, one player from each team will compete head-to-head on each hole, and the lower score for that hole takes the point.

Where can you watch Presidents Cup coverage on TSN

Presidents Cup coverage is available on TSN1/4 on Thursday, September 26 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

Coverage is available on TSN1/4 on Friday, September 27 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Day 3 coverage is available on TSN1 on Saturday, September 28 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

Final Day coverage is available on TSN1 on Sunday, September 29 at Noon T/9 a.m. PT.