The second round of the 124th U.S. Open is underway with seven Canadians in the field. The full U.S. Open Leaderboard can be seen here or you can watch LIVE on TSN 3/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Track the Canadians and their scorecards below:

Leader: Ludvig Aberg at -5

Corey Conners

Round Score: 70-even

Tournament Score: -1

Hole 10 (Par 5): Double Bogey, +1

Hole 11 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 14 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 15 (Par 3): Birdie, E

Hole 16 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 17 (Par 3): Par, +1

Hole 18 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 3 (Par 4): Birdie, E

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 5 (Par 5): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 9 (Par 3): Birdie, -1

Corey Conners enters the weekend in a tie for ninth place after shooting a 72-even in the second round at the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.

The 32-year-old’s day began with a double-bogey on the par-5 10th, although he was able to stop the bleeding by carding four consecutive pars. He made his first birdie of the second round on the par-3 15th, before a bogey on the next would put him back over par.

But Conners’ all-world ball-striking was on display Friday, and he would not drop another shot for the rest of the round. The Listowel, Ont., native would add two more birdies before heading into the clubhouse.

His highlight of the day came on his last hole, the par-3 ninth, as Conners placed his tee shot just a couple feet away from the hole for a tap-in birdie.

He trails leader Ludvig Aberg by six shots heading into the third round on Saturday.

Adam Hadwin

Round Score: 3-over 73

Tournament Score: +7 (MC)

Hole 10 (Par 5): Bogey, +5

Hole 11 (Par 4) : Bogey, +6

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 14 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 15 (Par 3): Par, +6

Hole 16 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 17 (Par 3): Birdie, +5

Hole 18 (Par 4): Par, +5

Hole 1 (Par 4): Birdie, +4

Hole 2 (Par 4): Bogey, +5

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, +5

Hole 4 (Par 4): Double Bogey, +7

Hole 5 (Par 5): Bogey, +8

Hole 6 (Par 3): Par, +8

Hole 7 (Par 4): Birdie, +7

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par, +7

Hole 9 (Par 3): Par, +7

Ashton McCulloch (A)

Round Score: 5-over 75

Tournament Score: +10

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, +5

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, +5

Hole 3 (Par 4): Birdie, +4

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 5 (Par 5): Par, +4

Hole 6 (Par 3): Par, +4

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 9 (Par 3): Bogey, +5

Hole 10 (Par 5): Bogey, +6

Hole 11 (Par 4): Birdie, +5

Hole 12 (Par 4): Bogey, +6

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 14 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 15 (Par 3): Par, +6

Hole 16 (Par 4): Bogey, +7

Hole 17 (Par 3): Triple Bogey, +10

Hole 18 (Par 4): Par, +10

Adam Svensson

Round Score: 70-even

Tournament Score: +3

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, +3

Hole 2 (Par 4): Bogey, +4

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 5 (Par 5): Par, +4

Hole 6 (Par 3): Par, +4

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 9 (Par 3): Par, +4

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par +4

Hole 11 (Par 4): Birdie, +3

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, +3

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, +2

Hole 14 (Par 4): Par, +2

Hole 15 (Par 3): Par, +2

Hole 16 (Par 4): Par, +2

Hole 17 (Par 3): Bogey, +3

Hole 18 (Par 4): Par, +3

Adam Svensson rebounded from a poor showing in the opening round by shooting a 70-even on Friday to make the cut. Svensson carded pars on every hole on the front nine, save for the par-4 second, which he bogeyed.

Birdies on 11 and 13 provided some momentum in the back nine, but a bogey on 17 left the 30-year-old sitting even for the day. After shooting a 3-over 73 on Thursday's opening round, Svensson ends the second round at 3-over.

Nick Taylor

Round Score: 4-over 74

Tournament Score: +8 (MC)

Hole 1 (Par 4): Bogey, +5

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, +5

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, +5

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, +5

Hole 5 (Par 5): Bogey, +6

Hole 6 (Par 3): Par, +6

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 9 (Par 3): Par, +6

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, +6

Hole 11 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 12 (Par 4): Bogey, +7

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, +7

Hole 14 (Par 4): Par, +7

Hole 15 (Par 3): Par, +7

Hole 16 (Par 4): Par, +7

Hole 17 (Par 3): Par, +7

Hole 18 (Par 4): Bogey, +8

Taylor's troubles on the back nine in the first round carried over to the second round. After finishing his first round with four bogeys in the final nine holes, Taylor could only muster four bogeys through his entire second round.

The final 27 holes of his first two rounds featured no birdies and eight bogeys, leaving the 36-year-old at 8-over on cut day. A pair of 4-over 74s through the first two rounds means Taylor's run at the U.S. Open is over.

Mackenzie Hughes

Round Score: 12-over 82

Tournament Score: +14 (MC)

Hole 1 (Par 4): Quadruple Bogey, +6

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 5 (Par 5): Double Bogey, +8

Hole 6 (Par 3): Bogey, +9

Hole 7 (Par 4): Birdie, +8

Hole 8 (Par 4): Bogey, +9

Hole 9 (Par 3): Bogey, +10

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, +10

Hole 11 (Par 4): Bogey, +11

Hole 12 (Par 4): Bogey, +12

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, +11

Hole 14 (Par 4): Par, +11

Hole 15 (Par 3): Double Bogey, +13

Hole 16 (Par 4): Par, +13

Hole 17 (Par 3): Par, +13

Hole 18 (Par 4): Bogey, +14

Hughes entered the second round at 2-over, with an eagle on 5 on the opening day providing some cause for hope for the Hamilton native.

Things unraveled quickly on Friday for the 33-year-old though - he hit a quadruple bogey in the opening Par 4, and double bogeys on holes 5 and 15.

In total, the disastrous day ended with a 12-over 82, with two birdies and nine bogeys. Hughes finished his second round at 14-over for the tournament, meaning he will miss the cut.

Taylor Pendrith

Round Score: 70-even

Tournament Score: +1

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, +1

Hole 11 (Par 4): Birdie, E

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 14 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Hole 15 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 16 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 17 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 18 (Par 4): Birdie, -2

Hole 1 (Par 4): Birdie, -3

Hole 2 (Par 4): Bogey, -2

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, -2

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, -2

Hole 5 (Par 5): Par, -2

Hole 6 (Par 3): Par, -2

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par, -2

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par, -2

Hole 9 (Par 3): Triple bogey, +1

Pendrith's second round at the U.S. Open started strong, with birdies on 11, 14 and 18 to put him 2-under for the tournament and in contention for the lead.

He cooled off in the back nine, opening with a birdie, followed by a bogey then a series of par. His strong day ended with a thud though, as the 33-year-old struggled on the ninth hole and settled for a triple bogey on the Par 3.

Pendrith will make the cut and be in action on the weekend, but finished his second round sitting 1-over.