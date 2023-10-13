LIVE TRACKER: Thompson even-par, Taylor (-10) surging at Shriners
Published
After becoming just the seventh women ever to tee it up alongside the men in the PGA Tour, Lexi Thompson shot a shot an opening-round 2-over 73 at the Shriners Children's Open to keep herself level-par heading into Day 2.
Subscribe to watch coverage of the Shriners Children's Open from Las Vegas' TPC Summerlin LIVE NOW TSN+.
With the projected cut line at 2-under, the 28-year-old native Floridian looks to get under par and punch her ticket to the weekend.
Canada's Nick Taylor has gotten off to a roaring start after shooting 6-under in his opening round.
Track Thompson's and Taylor's second round below.
Lexi Thompson
Tournament score: Even-par
Round score: 2-under
Shriners Children's Open - Second round
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|Score
|5
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|3
|4
|Round Score
|+1
|E
|E
|-1
|-1
|-2
|-2
|-2
|-2
Nick Taylor
Tournament score: 10-under
Round score: 4-under
Shriners Children's Open - Second round
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|Score
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Round Score
|-4
|-4
|-4
|-4
|E
|E
|E
|-1
|-1
|-2
|-4
|-4
|-4