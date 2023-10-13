After becoming just the seventh women ever to tee it up alongside the men in the PGA Tour, Lexi Thompson shot a shot an opening-round 2-over 73 at the Shriners Children's Open to keep herself level-par heading into Day 2.

With the projected cut line at 2-under, the 28-year-old native Floridian looks to get under par and punch her ticket to the weekend.

Canada's Nick Taylor has gotten off to a roaring start after shooting 6-under in his opening round.

Track Thompson's and Taylor's second round below.

Lexi Thompson

Tournament score: Even-par

Round score: 2-under

Shriners Children's Open - Second round Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 Score 5 3 4 3 3 3 5 3 4 Round Score +1 E E -1 -1 -2 -2 -2 -2

Nick Taylor

Tournament score: 10-under

Round score: 4-under