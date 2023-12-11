Mackenzie Hughes has been officially moved to No. 50 on the 2022-23 FedEx Cup rankings after Jon Rahm's departure to LIV, tweets TSN's Bob Weeks.

Hughes originally finished the season 51st in the rankings. Being bumped to 50 gives Hughes entry into all signature events in 2024.

Mackenzie Hughes has been officially moved to No. 50 on the FedEx Cup rankings after Jon Rahm’s departure for LIV. That gives him entry to all the Signature events for 2024. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) December 11, 2023

Beau Hossler (51), Ludvig Aberg (52) and Ben Griffin (53) would be next in line to move up should more players depart the PGA Tour. Reports from last week indicated Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton could also be on the move to LIV.

Hughes, a native of Dundas, Ont., finished the 2022-23 season with one win and four top 10s. He made 17 cuts, missed 12 and withdrew once in his 30 starts.

Hughes' title at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October of 2022 was his second career Tour title, coupled with his RSM Classic victory from November of 2016.

The 33-year-old currently sits 66th in the Official World Golf Rankings.