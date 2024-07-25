Hughes, Pendrith off to red-hot starts at 3M Open
Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith are off to strong starts at the PGA Tour's 3M Open.
Hughes holds the clubhouse lead with a 7-under 64 in his opening round, while Pendrith was 5-under for the day.
Hughes, who recorded the best finish among Canadians at The Open Championship last weekend, picked up where left off with a bogey-free opening round.
Pendrith, who started on the back-nine, also enjoyed a bogey-free round and closed his opening-nine with an eagle on the par-5 18th.