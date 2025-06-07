Manassero, Fox take third-round lead at RBC Canadian Open; Hughes low Canadian

CALEDON - Italy's Matteo Manassero and New Zealand's Ryan Fox both had rounds of 6-under 64 to share the third-round lead at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.

They're at 14-under overall, a shot ahead of a Taiwan's Kevin Yu as well as Americans Lee Hodges and Matt McCarty.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., fired a 6-under 64 to move 13 spots up the leaderboard into a tie with Americans Jake Knapp and Andrew Putnam for sixth at 12 under.

Second-round leader Cameron Champ of the U.S. struggled, shooting a 1-over 71 to drop back into a seven-way tie for ninth at 11 under.

Hughes was one of eight Canadians who made the cut at the national men's golf championship.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., and Vancouver's Richard T. Lee, the low Canadians after two rounds, also dropped down the leaderboard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2025.