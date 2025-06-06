Two-time champion Rory McIlroy (+9) missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open after posting a disastrous quadruple-bogey on the fifth hole and slumping to an 8-over-78 second round.

McIlroy entered the day needing to make up a number of shots to make the projected 2-under cut line after going 1-over in his opening round. He was even through four holes before things went south on the 447-yard fifth hole.

The reigning Masters champion found the fairway off the tee but his second shot went beyond the green and out of play. His provisional shot, which he wound up playing, went long as well, and his fifth shot flew back to the front of the green. He chipped his sixth shot to nine feet, but couldn't sink that putt to save a triple-bogey. He tapped in to card an eight.

After the adventure on five, he would play his next six holes at 4-over to fall even further down the leaderboard.

The five-time major champion carded four bogeys, a double-bogey, a quadruple bogey, and two birdies on Friday.