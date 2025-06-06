Two-time champion Rory McIlroy appears highly unlikely to make the cut at the RBC Canadian Open after posting a disastrous quadruple bogey on the fifth hole on his second round.

McIlroy entered the day needing to make up shots to make the projected 2-under cut line after going 1-over in his opening round. He was even through four holes before things went south on the 447-yard fifth hole.

The reigning Masters champion found the fairway off the tee but his second shot went beyond the green and out of play. His provisional shot, which he wound up playing, went long as well and his fifth shot flew back to the front of the green. He chipped his sixth shot to nine feet, but couldn't sink that putt to save a triple-bogey. He tapped in to card an eight.

McIlroy is currently 5-over with the tournament lead at 12-under and 99 players at even or better.

Watch coverage of the RBC Canadian Open LIVE NOW on TSN and TSN+.