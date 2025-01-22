The newest season of Netflix's golf documentary 'Full Swing' will hit the streaming service next month and a pair of Canadians are among the players featured.

Netflix announced Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin will star in the third season of the show, set to be released on Feb. 25.

Taylor and Hadwin join a long list of players, including Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Joel Dahmen, Rory McIlroy, Min Woo Lee, Minjee Lee, Justin Thomas and more.

Taylor is 26th in the Official World Golf Rankings and won his fifth career tournament earlier this month in Hawaii.

Hadwin, ranked 68th, has one career PGA Tour victory and has made the cut in two of three events played this season.