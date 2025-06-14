Rainy, windy conditions at Oakmont led to difficult results for most at the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

That included challenging rounds for every Canadian golfer on the course.

Corey Conners was the first Canadian to tee off in the morning after a slight rain delay, and started his day off brilliantly, drilling birdies on two, four and five and playing an error-free front nine.

Things unravelled in a hurry for the Listowel, Ont. native on the back nine though, with bogeys on nine and 10 before disaster struck on 14. Conners hit a double bogey on the par 4, and a bogey on 18 wrapped up a 2-over 72 to leave Conners far out of contention at 8-over for the tournament.

Mackenzie Hughes teed off just before noon on the rainy course, and opened with a bogey - a sign of things to come for the Hamilton, Ont. native. Hughes would go on to card bogeys on nine, 10, 15 and 18, with a single birdie sprinkled in on the par-3 13th hole.

Hughes finished his day at 4-over for the round, 9-over for the tournament.

Taylor Pendrith struggled in the damp conditions and failed to build momentum in a challenging day. The Richmond Hill native, who entered at 4-over, bogeyed to open and added another bogey on the fourth hole. He appeared to take a step in the right direction with a birdie on five, but things went off the rails from there.

Pendrith carded a double bogey on nine, a triple bogey on the par-3 16th and bogeys on 10, 12 and 18, capping off a disastrous day with an 8-over 78. Pendrith enters the final day of the tournament on Sunday at 12-over, far out of contention.

Nick Taylor wrapped up the day for the Canadians, and produced the strongest round of all. Taylor had slight hiccups on five and eight, where he bogeyed, but produced a clean card the rest of the way - even adding birdies on 12 and 17 in a stellar back nine.

Taylor finished the day at an even 70, keeping at 4-over for the tournament and just outside the top 10 amidst the challenging conditions at Oakmont.

Leader: J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns (-3)