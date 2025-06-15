Nick Taylor shot a final round 4-over 74 on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club to secure his best career finish at a major championship and claim the lowest score among the four Canadians in the field this week at the 125th U.S. Open.

Taylor, of Abbotsford, B.C., escaped the difficult front nine at 2-over on the day, before carding a birdie on the turn to get sneak his way into contention just outside the top 10.

A lengthy weather delay halted any momentum Taylor had coming off the red figure at 10, and finished his round with three bogeys across his final eight holes for a T23 finish.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., carded a 1-under-par 69 on Sunday to post his best round of the week and finished at 11-over for the tournament.

Pendrith struggled to begin his day, playing the front nine at 3-over, but was able to bounce back and with four birdies on the way in to finish on a positive note.

Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont., wrapped up his week with a 5-over-par 75 and came in at 14-over for the tournament.

Hughes was hamstrung on Sunday by a pair of double bogeys coming on the first and ninth before playing the back at even-par.

Corey Conners withdrew from the tournament shortly before he was scheduled to tee off for his final round on Sunday. The Listowel, Ont., native entered the final round at 8-over-par for the tournament and tied for 39th.