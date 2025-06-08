A promising start to the day for the Canadians in the field at the RBC Canadian Open after some strong results on Saturday quickly faded, with Nick Taylor's 3-under on Sunday proving the best round by a Canadian, leading to him finish five shots behind leader Sam Burns.

Mackenzie Hughes entered the day at 12-under, two shots behind leaders Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox. The Hamilton native failed to maintain momentum after starting the day off with a birdie on the opening hole - that was his only positive hole of the day.

Hughes went on to bogey par 4s on the third, ninth and 17th holes to finish two-over on the day and 10-under for the tournament.

Taylor was one of three Canadians to enter the day at 10-under, and he got off to a strong start, with birdies on one and three. He played a particularly strong back nine, with three birdies until disaster struck on the 17th hole.

The Winnipeg native's shot sailed right and landed deep in the rough - and he knew it, immediately looking at the ground in exasperation. He couldn't rebound on the following shots either, carding a double-bogey on the par 4 that essentially knocked him out of contention, ending his day at 13-under.

Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith each started the day at 10-under, and each finished at 10-under as well. Hadwin had the more eventful day of the two, mixing in four birdies and four bogeys, whereas Pendrith's solid start in the front nine was undone by a double bogey disaster on the same hole as Taylor, the 17th.

Corey Conners, of Listowel, Ont., carded a two-under for the day to bump him up to 10-under for the tournament. He birdied three of his final five holes - though, like many of his countrymen, the 17th hole provided Conners with some trouble, leading to a bogey.

Conners, Hadwin, Pendrith and Hughes each finished their day ranked tied for 27th at 10-under.

Ben Silverman finished his day with three bogeys on par 4s on the fifth, 10th and 13th holes, but chipped in four birdies to improve to nine-under for the tournament.

Richard Lee, from Toronto, carded a strong three-under through the first 15 holes on the day, with birdies on one, two and 12, but a bogey on 16 was followed by a double-bogey on 17 to leave him even for the day and keep him at nine-under for the tournament.

Lee and Silverman finished tied for 36th for the tournament.

Here are the results for the Canadians at the tournament, and you can view the full tournament leaderboard here:



RBC Canadian Open - Featured Players