Nick Taylor finished his opening round at the WM Phoenix Open as the outright leader on Friday after firing an impressive 11-under 60.

Nick Taylor on fire at the @WMPhoenixOpen today with an 11-under 60!!! Wow! Currently leading by 5. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) February 9, 2024

The 35-year-old native of Winnipeg was 3-under through six holes on Thursday before play was suspended due to weather. Taylor resumed his first round on Friday morning at TPC Scottsdale and was the hottest golf at the Stadium Course, nailing eight birdies with no bogeys over 12 holes.

With his performance, Taylor tied the WM Phoenix Open 18-hole scoring record with his career-best round.

Nick Taylor ties the WM Phoenix Open 18-hole scoring record with a career-best 11-under 60. Previous 60s at the event:



Grant Waite (1996/R4)

Mark Calcavecchia (2001/R2)

Phil Mickelson (2005/R2, 2013/R1) — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 9, 2024

Taylor became a household name in Canada last summer after winning the Canadian Open at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club with a 72-foot eagle putt to defeat Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff. It marked the first time a Canadian won the annual event since 1954.

The three other Canadians in the field have also finished their opening rounds, including Adam Hadwin (4-over), Adam Svensson (E) and Corey Conners (3-under).

Taylor is scheduled to tee off again at 2:58pm ET for his second round.