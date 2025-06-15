After a rainy day in the third round of the U.S. Open, the tournament enters its final round with Nick Taylor leading the way of the Canadian contingent at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Taylor hit bogeys on the fifth and eighth holes on the front nine before recovering in the back nine with birdies on the 12th and 17th holes to remain at even par for the day, which has him sitting tied for 11th at 4-over for the tournament.

Corey Conners began the third round beautifully with three birdies on the front nine but had a disastrous back nine of his round, hitting bogeys at the 10th, 11th, and 18th holes and a double bogey on the 14th.

He finished his round at 2-over, placing him tied for 40th with a tournament score of 8-over.

Taylor Pendrith struggled in the damp conditions and failed to build momentum in a challenging day. The Richmond Hill native, who entered at 4-over, bogeyed to open and added another bogey on the fourth hole. He appeared to take a step in the right direction with a birdie on five, but things went off the rails from there.

Pendrith carded a double bogey on nine, a triple bogey on the par-3 16th and bogeys on 10, 12 and 18, capping off a disastrous day with an 8-over 78. Pendrith enters the final day of the tournament on Sunday at 12-over, far out of contention.

Mackenzie Hughes teed off just before noon on the rainy course, and opened with a bogey - a sign of things to come for the Hamilton, Ont. native. Hughes would go on to card bogeys on nine, 10, 15 and 18, with a single birdie sprinkled in on the par-3 13th hole.

Hughes finished his day at 4-over for the round, 9-over for the tournament.

Leader: Sam Burns (-4)