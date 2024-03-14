Nick Taylor fired a 6-under 66 in his first round at The Players Championship and headed into the clubhouse after 18 holes sitting in second place.

He trails Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, who both shot 7-under 65, by one stroke for the lead.

The Winnipeg, Man., native started strong, sinking four birdies over his first seven holes. Taylor would continue his strong round on the back nine, sinking another two birdies to finish his round bogey-free.

The 35-year-old is looking to build on a strong performance at the Arnold Palmer Classic at Bay Hill last weekend, where he finished in a tie for 12th place. Taylor is trying to win his second event of the PGA season, having captured the title at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

Taylor missed the cut at last year’s Players Championship.

Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin, Ben Silverman, Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, and Mackenzie Hughes make up the rest of the Canadian Contingent in the field at TPC Sawgrass.

View the full leaderboard here.