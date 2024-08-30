Pendrith Tracker: Lone Canadian gaining ground at Tour Championship
Canada's Taylor Pendrith is up two strokes as he continues his pursuit of leader Scottie Scheffler at the Tour Championship.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native is currently tied for eighth at 8-under for the tournament, 10 shots back of Scheffler.
Pendrith got off to a strong start at the tournament on Thursday, with a 5-under 66. He capped his round with an eagle on the 18th hole, and moved into a tie for 10th at 6-under.
He began the tournament at 1-under after he qualified for the tournament by finishing at No. 25 in the FedExCup Standings.
Scheffler holds a six-stroke tournament lead over Xander Schauffele after shooting a 65 in the opening round. The world No. 1 Scheffler began the tournament at 10-under.
Here is a hole-by-hole look at Pendrith's opening round:
Leader: Scottie Scheffler, -19
Pendrith's Current Score: -8, T8
Hole 1 (Par 4): Bogey (-5)
Hole 2 (Par 3): Par (-5)
Hole 3 (Par 4): Par (-5)
Hole 4 (Par 4): Birdie (-6)
Hole 5 (Par 4): Birdie (-7)
Hole 6 (Par 5): Birdie (-8)
Hole 7 (Par 4): Par (-8)
Hole 8 (Par 4): Birdie (-9)
Hole 9 (Par 3): Par (-9)
Hole 10 (Par 4): Par (-9)
Hole 11 (Par 3): Bogey (-8)
Hole 12 (Par 4):
Hole 13 (Par 4):
Hole 14 (Par 5):
Hole 15 (Par 3):
Hole 16 (Par 4):
Hole 17 (Par 4):
Hole 18 (Par 5):