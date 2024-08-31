Pendrith Tracker: Lone Canadian in contention at Tour Championship
Canada's Taylor Pendrith remains in contention at the Tour Championship as he continues to make his case for the Presidents Cup team.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native currently sits in a tie for 10th place at 8-under, 13 strokes back of leader Scottie Scheffler.
Pendrith finished the second round with a 2-under 69 after a roller coaster back nine that saw him card three birdies and four bogeys
He began the tournament at 1-under after qualifying at No. 25 in the FedExCup Standings.
Scheffler holds a four-stroke tournament lead over Collin Morikawa after shooting a 5-under 66 on Friday. The world No. 1 began play on Thursday at 10-under.
