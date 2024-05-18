The resumption of Round 2 of the PGA Championship has been delayed due to heavy fog, the PGA Tour announced on Saturday morning. The round will continue 30 minutes after conditions become playable.

As a result, Round 3 will now be a split tee start in groups of three of holes No. 1 and 10 from approximately 11:17 a.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Xander Schauffeele (-12) holds a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa while Scottie Scheffler sits (-9) three back after two rounds.

Canadians Adam Svensson (-3), Adam Hadwin (-2), and Corey Conners (-1) will also tee off when play resumes on Saturday.