The PGA Tour Policy Board will vote next week on a permanent exemption for Signature Events for Tiger Woods, Golf.com's Sean Zak reports.

The plan, devised on the basis of lifetime achievement, was supported during a Player Advisory Council meeting last month and would be implemented for next season.

The 2024 PGA calendar featured eight Signature Events with the final five of the season played without cuts. The eight Signature Events were the Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship.

To qualify for a Signature Event, a player must finish in the top 50 of the prior season's FedEx Cup standings, be among the top 10 otherwise-not-exempt players on the current FedEx Cup standings, be among the top five FedEx Cup point earners between Signature Events, be a current-year tournament winner, be a top 30 player in the Official World Golf Rankings or receive a sponsorship exemption.

Woods appeared at only the Genesis, an event he hosts, and withdrew after the first round with the flu.

A 48-year-old native of Cypress, CA, Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events and 15 majors.