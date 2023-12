PGA Tour Live on TSN+

For the broadcast schedule of Golf on TSN, click here.

TSN+ Streaming Schedule Tournaments Sentry Tournament of Champions Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, January 4, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Holes Friday, January 5, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Holes Saturday, January 6, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Holes Sunday, January 7, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Holes Sony Open in Hawaii Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, January 11, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Holes Friday, January 12, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Holes Saturday, January 13, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Holes Sunday, January 14, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Holes The American Express Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, January 18, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, January 18, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, January 18, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, January 18, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, January 19, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, January 19, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, January 19, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, January 19, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, January 20, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, January 20, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, January 20, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, January 20, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, January 21, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, January 21, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, January 21, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, January 21, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Farmers Insurance Open Date Event Time (ET) Feed Wednesday, January 24, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Wednesday, January 24, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Wednesday, January 24, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Wednesday, January 24, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Thursday, January 25, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, January 25, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, January 25, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, January 25, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, January 26, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, January 26, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, January 26, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, January 26, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, January 27, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, January 27, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, January 27, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, January 27, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, February 1, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, February 1, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, February 1, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, February 1, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, February 2, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, February 2, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, February 2, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, February 2, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, February 3, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, February 3, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, February 3, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, February 3, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, February 4, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, February 4, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, February 4, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, February 4, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Waste Management Phoenix Open Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, February 8, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, February 8, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, February 8, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, February 8, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, February 9, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, February 9, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, February 9, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, February 9, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, February 10, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, February 10, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, February 10, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, February 10, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, February 11, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, February 11, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, February 11, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, February 11, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes The Genesis Invitational Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, February 15, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, February 15, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, February 15, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, February 15, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, February 16, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, February 16, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, February 16, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, February 16, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, February 17, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, February 17, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, February 17, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, February 17, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, February 18, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, February 18, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, February 18, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, February 18, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Mexico Open at Vidanta Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, February 22, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, February 22, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, February 22, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, February 22, 2024 First Round TBD Spanish Main Feed Friday, February 23, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, February 23, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, February 23, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, February 23, 2024 Second Round TBD Spanish Main Feed Saturday, February 24, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, February 24, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, February 24, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, February 24, 2024 Third Round TBD Spanish Main Feed Sunday, February 25, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, February 25, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, February 25, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, February 25, 2024 Final Round TBD Spanish Main Feed The Classic in The Palm Beaches Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, February 29, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, February 29, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, February 29, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, February 29, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, March 1, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, March 1, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, March 1, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, March 1, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, March 2, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, March 2, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, March 2, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, March 2, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, March 3, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, March 3, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, March 3, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, March 3, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Arnold Palmer Invitational Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, March 7, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, March 7, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, March 7, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, March 7, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, March 8, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, March 8, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, March 8, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, March 8, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, March 9, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, March 9, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, March 9, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, March 9, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, March 10, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, March 10, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, March 10, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, March 10, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes The PLAYERS Championship Date Event Time (ET) Feed Tuesday, March 12, 2024 On the Range at The Players 14:00 - 16:00 Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Pre-Game Show 14:00 - 16:00 Thursday, March 14, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, March 14, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, March 14, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, March 14, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Thursday, March 14, 2024 First Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Thursday, March 14, 2024 First Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Thursday, March 14, 2024 First Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Thursday, March 14, 2024 First Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Thursday, March 14, 2024 First Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Friday, March 15, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, March 15, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, March 15, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, March 15, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, March 15, 2024 Second Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Friday, March 15, 2024 Second Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Friday, March 15, 2024 Second Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Friday, March 15, 2024 Second Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Friday, March 15, 2024 Second Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Saturday, March 16, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, March 16, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, March 16, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, March 16, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, March 16, 2024 Third Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Saturday, March 16, 2024 Third Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Saturday, March 16, 2024 Third Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Sunday, March 17, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, March 17, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, March 17, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, March 17, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, March 17, 2024 Final Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Sunday, March 17, 2024 Final Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Sunday, March 17, 2024 Final Round TBD Every Shot Live - TBD Valspar Championship Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, March 21, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, March 21, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, March 21, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, March 21, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, March 22, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, March 22, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, March 22, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, March 22, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, March 23, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, March 23, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, March 23, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups Saturday, March 23, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, March 24, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, March 24, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, March 24, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, March 24, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Texas Children's Houston Open Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, March 28, 2024 Round Robin TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, March 28, 2024 Round Robin TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, March 28, 2024 Round Robin TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, March 28, 2024 Round Robin TBD Featured Holes Friday, March 29, 2024 Round Robin TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, March 29, 2024 Round Robin TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, March 29, 2024 Round Robin TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, March 29, 2024 Round Robin TBD Featured Holes Saturday, March 30, 2024 Round Robin TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, March 30, 2024 Round Robin TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, March 30, 2024 Round Robin TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, March 30, 2024 Round Robin TBD Featured Holes Sunday, March 31, 2024 Round of 16/Quarterfinals TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, March 31, 2024 Round of 16/Quarterfinals TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, March 31, 2024 Round of 16/Quarterfinals TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, March 31, 2024 Round of 16/Quarterfinals TBD Featured Holes Valero Texas Open Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, April 4, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, April 4, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, April 4, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, April 4, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, April 5, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, April 5, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, April 5, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, April 5, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, April 6, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, April 6, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, April 6, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, April 6, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, April 7, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, April 7, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, April 7, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, April 7, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes RBC Heritage Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, April 18, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, April 18, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, April 18, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, April 18, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, April 19, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, April 19, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, April 19, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, April 19, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, April 20, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, April 20, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, April 20, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, April 20, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, April 21, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, April 21, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, April 21, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, April 21, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Zurich Classic of New Orleans Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, April 25, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, April 25, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, April 25, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, April 25, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, April 26, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, April 26, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, April 26, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, April 26, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, April 27, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, April 27, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, April 27, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, April 27, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, April 28, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, April 28, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, April 28, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, April 28, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes AT&T Byron Nelson Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, May 2, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, May 2, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, May 2, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, May 2, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, May 3, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, May 3, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, May 3, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, May 3, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, May 4, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, May 4, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, May 4, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, May 4, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, May 5, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, May 5, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, May 5, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, May 5, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Wells Fargo Championship Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, May 9, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, May 9, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, May 9, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, May 9, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, May 10, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, May 10, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, May 10, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, May 10, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, May 11, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, May 11, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, May 11, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, May 11, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, May 12, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, May 12, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, May 12, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, May 12, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Charles Schwab Challenge Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, May 23, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, May 23, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, May 23, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, May 23, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, May 24, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, May 24, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, May 24, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, May 24, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, May 25, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, May 25, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, May 25, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, May 25, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, May 26, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, May 26, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, May 26, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, May 26, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes RBC Canadian Open Dates Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, May 30, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, May 30, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, May 30, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, May 30, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, May 31, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, May 31, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, May 31, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, May 31, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, June 1, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, June 1, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, June 1, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, June 1, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, June 2, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, June 2, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, June 2, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, June 2, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes The Memorial Dates Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, June 6, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, June 6, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, June 6, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, June 6, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, June 7, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, June 7, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, June 7, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, June 7, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, June 8, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, June 8, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, June 8, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, June 8, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, June 9, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, June 9, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, June 9, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, June 9, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Travelers Championship Dates Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, June 20, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, June 20, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, June 20, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, June 20, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, June 21, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, June 21, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, June 21, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, June 21, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, June 22, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, June 22, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, June 22, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, June 22, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, June 23, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, June 23, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, June 23, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, June 23, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Rocket Mortgage Classic Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, June 27, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, June 27, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, June 27, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, June 27, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, June 28, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, June 28, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, June 28, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, June 28, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, June 29, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, June 29, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, June 29, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, June 29, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, June 30, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, June 30, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, June 30, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, June 30, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes John Deere Classic Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, July 4, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, July 4, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, July 4, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, July 4, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, July 5, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, July 5, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, July 5, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, July 5, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, July 6, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, July 6, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, July 6, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, July 6, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, July 7, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, July 7, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, July 7, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, July 7, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes 3M Open Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, July 25, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, July 25, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, July 25, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, July 25, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, July 26, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, July 26, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, July 26, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, July 26, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, July 27, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, July 27, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, July 27, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, July 27, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, July 28, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, July 28, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, July 28, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, July 28, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes Wyndham Championship Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, August 8, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, August 8, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, August 8, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, August 8, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, August 9, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, August 9, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, August 9, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, August 9, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, August 10, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, August 10, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, August 10, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, August 10, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, August 11, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, August 11, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, August 11, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, August 11, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, August 15, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, August 15, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, August 15, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, August 15, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, August 16, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, August 16, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, August 16, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, August 16, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, August 17, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, August 17, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, August 17, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, August 17, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, August 18, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, August 18, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, August 18, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, August 18, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes FedEx Cup Playoffs: BMW Championship Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, August 22, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, August 22, 2024 First Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Thursday, August 22, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Thursday, August 22, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Holes Friday, August 23, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, August 23, 2024 Second Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Friday, August 23, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Friday, August 23, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Holes Saturday, August 24, 2024 Third Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Saturday, August 24, 2024 Third Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Saturday, August 24, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Saturday, August 24, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Holes Sunday, August 25, 2024 Final Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Sunday, August 25, 2024 Final Round TBD Marquee Group/Featured Group Sunday, August 25, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Groups/Featured Hole Sunday, August 25, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Holes FedEx Cup Playoffs: TOUR Championship Date Event Time (ET) Feed Thursday, August 29, 2024 First Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Thursday, August 29, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Group Thursday, August 29, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Hole Thursday, August 29, 2024 First Round TBD Featured Hole Friday, August 30, 2024 Second Round TBD Main Feed/Featured Group Friday, August 30, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Group Friday, August 30, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Hole Friday, August 30, 2024 Second Round TBD Featured Hole Saturday, August 31, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Group Saturday, August 31, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Group Saturday, August 31, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Hole Saturday, August 31, 2024 Third Round TBD Featured Hole Sunday, September 1, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Group Sunday, September 1, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Group Sunday, September 1, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Hole Sunday, September 1, 2024 Final Round TBD Featured Hole Fortinet Championship Date Event Time (ET) Feed TBD First Round TBD Featured Groups TBD Second Round TBD Featured Groups Sanderson Farms Championship Date Event Time (ET) Feed TBD First Round TBD Featured Groups TBD Second Round TBD Featured Groups Shriners Children's Open Date Event Time (ET) Feed TBD First Round TBD Featured Groups TBD Second Round TBD Featured Groups The RSM Classic Date Event Time (ET) Feed TBD First Round TBD Featured Groups TBD Second Round TBD Featured Groups

*Schedule subject to change