After months of rumours, Jon Rahm is leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, the Washington Journal reports.

The reigning Masters and 2021 U.S. Open champion has not commented on his future in the wake of reports that he was weighing an offer that could worth more than $500 million to sign with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

WSJ News Exclusive: Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm is set to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, injecting fresh uncertainty into the future of the sport https://t.co/03W44YzOgh https://t.co/03W44YzOgh — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 7, 2023

Rahm initially committed to the TGL venture backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, only to withdraw from the virtual league's inaugural season, citing schedule constraints. The TGL has since postponed its first season to 2025 due to damage caused to its facility by a collapsed roof.

Rahm also was not in the Bahamas last week, where 20 marquee players teed it up in the Hero World Challenge hosted by Woods.

Both Woods and Jordan Spieth were asked about the Rahm-LIV rumors while in the Bahamas.

"I know there's been some guys that have talked to him," Spieth said Friday. "I know he's maybe weighing some decisions, maybe not. I really don't know, so I don't want to insult him and say he's weighing decisions if he already knows he's not or he is. You know, that's somewhat out of my control in a way.

"Obviously, I could speak probably on behalf of 200-plus PGA Tour players in saying that we really hope that he's continuing with us."

Woods, when asked about the rumors of more players signing with LIV, added Friday: "Nothing has really surprised me other than the fact that there's so many different things that have happened so fast. That's one of the things that all of our -- all of us as player-directors we've been working on, just that everything is now at a time crunch.

"It's 24 hours a day just trying to figure it out."

The PGA Tour is working toward a Dec. 31 deadline for a framework deal put in place with the Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour in June. Commissioner Jay Monahan said last week that the deadline to finalize that agreement remains "a firm target."

*Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report.