Rory McIlroy will play in the RBC Canadian Open once again this year.

The two-time winner of the tournament has confirmed he will play the event, which will be held at TPC Toronto from June 4-8.

“We’re thrilled that one of the best golfers in the world and a two-time champion of the RBC Canadian Open will be making his return. Rory brings the opportunity for Canadian fans to see the highest caliber of talent right on our home soil,” said Mary DePaoli, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “We’re looking forward to the 2025 RBC Canadian Open and hosting the tournament for the first time at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.”

McIlroy, the No. 3-ranked golfer in the world, won the national championship in 2019 and 2022. He finished tied for fourth last year as Robert MacIntyre took home his first career PGA Tour title.

Canadians Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin and 2023 RBC Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor will also be in the 2025 field.

This year will mark the 114th playing of the national championship.

More details to follow.