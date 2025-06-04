After completing his career Grand Slam earlier this year at the Masters, Rory McIlroy believes anything is possible.

Set to pursue his third career RBC Canadian Open title this week at TPC Toronto, McIlroy was gifted a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey from Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelly on Wednesday.

"If I can win the Masters, then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup," McIlroy said.

McIlroy later noted to TSN's Bob Weeks that he will be supporting the Edmonton Oilers in this year's Stanley Cup Final.

McIlroy went 11 years without a win at a major tournament before defeating Justin Rose in a playoff to claim his first Green Jacket in April.

The Maple Leafs are still searching for their first Stanley Cup win of the expansion era, a drought that dates back to 1967.