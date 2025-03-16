PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy built a three-shot lead on the back nine at The Players Championship and unheralded J.J. Spaun didn't blink. They wound up tied after a four-hour rain delay and have to return Monday for a playoff to decide who wins the richest tournament in golf.

McIlroy needed two putts from 75 feet on the par-4 18th for a 4-under 68. All he could do was wait in the scoring area on Spaun, who had caught up with a marvellous chip on the par-5 16th and stood over a 30-foot putt for the win.

It stopped inches short, giving Spaun a 72 to match McIlroy at 12-under 276.

They did well to finish in regulation before sunset. The Players has a three-hole aggregate playoff on the most dynamic holes on the TPC Sawgrass — the par-5 16th, the island green on the par-3 17th and the daunting par-4 closing hole.

It will be the first Monday finish since Cameron Smith won in 2022 and the first playoff at The Players since Rickie Fowler won 10 years ago.

Tom Hoge had to wait out the four-hole delay with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th. He returned and missed, posting a 66 and wound up two shots behind. Lucas Glover rallied from a rough front nine for a 71 and joined Hoge and Akshay Bhatia (70).

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., finished in a three-way tie for sixth at 9 under, three shots back of the co-leaders. Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., finished in a four-way tie for 38th at 1 under.

Bud Cauley, whose thought his career was over from crushing injuries in a 2018 car crash in Ohio, fell back early and steadied himself for a 74. He tied for sixth, giving him more than enough points to fulfil his medical exemption for the rest of the year.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf