It's been over 15 months since the PGA Tour announced a "framework agreement" with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the body that controls LIV Golf, over a potential merger, but nothing has come of it as yet.

With news of another round of talks set for New York, Rory McIlroy says he's "hopeful" for a breakthrough.

"I think everyone in the game would love there to be one," McIlroy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland ahead of this week's Irish Open. "A solution is hard to get to because there are different interests and people want different things. There's going to have to be compromise on both sides but hopefully they're the things they're talking about in those meetings. I'm hopeful and hopefully we'll be hear some good news in the foreseeable future where things start to come back together."

McIlroy, 35, has one Irish Open title under his belt from 2016 at the K Club in County Kildare, Ireland.

The 2024 Irish Open is being played at the Royal County Down Championship Course in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. The last time the tournament was held at the course was in 2015 where McIlroy missed the cut.

Sweden's Vincent Norman is the defending champion.