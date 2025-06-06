Rory McIlroy enters Friday at the RBC Canadian Open at 1-over and will be battling the cut line this afternoon at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

McIlroy, a two-time winner of the national open, had his share of struggles on Thursday but managed to get under-par with two consecutive birdies after making the turn.

A long string of pars would leave the Northern Irishman at 1-under with two holes to play, before he carded back-to-back bogeys on the par-4 17th and 18th to finish the day at 1-over.

The projected cut line currently sits at 2-under, with McIlroy four shots back of seeing the weekend.

McIlroy, a recently minted Grand Slam winner himself, has yet to miss a cut in nine starts on the PGA Tour this season, and hasn’t finished lower than a T47, coming at the PGA Championship last month.

Already a three-time winner on Tour this year, McIlroy has never finished outside the top 10 at the Canadian Open in his four previous appearances at the tournament.

Alongside Ludvig Aberg (-2) and Luke Clanton (E), he is set to tee off at 12:55 p.m. ET / 9:55 a.m. PT on the first hole at TPC Toronto’s north course.

