Ryan Fox hit a long putt on 18 to force a playoff, and the New Zealand native shot a birdie in the fourth round to win the RBC Canadian Open.

Fox entered the day with a share of the lead at 14-under, and hung around throughout the day - watching as Burns rode an eight-under performance to fly into the lead - before his birdie on 18 pulled him even with the Shreveport, Louis. native at 18-under.

The two battled in a sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole, where Fox scored a birdie in the fourth round while Burns finished with a par.

Burns started his playoff with a drive that sailed right and into a bunker.

However, Fox couldn't capitalize on the early advantage, as both players landed their third shot on the par-5 within 15 feet of the hole and Burns' beautiful third shot landed him within five feet of victory.

Fox's putt for birdie from 15 feet rolled inches left of the hole, and Burns' try from five rolled just right - forcing another round.

The second playoff round featured different strategies from each player - Burns played for a birdie, shooting a layup from 279 yards, whereas Fox went for the money with a shot directly at the hole from 257 yards. Burns' safe shot left him 93 yards from the hole, but Fox's risk saw his ball stop just feet from the water on the rough 44 yards from the hole.

Burns' putt in the second round rolled left, while Fox's stopped a foot short - and the playoff continued for a third round.

With the hole moved roughly 20 feet closer to the tee, the players took similar approaches in the third round, but Fox's third shot went beyond the hole while Burns' third landed short and rolled over 30 feet away from the hole, giving Fox the strong advantage.

Fox again could not capitalize, rolling his birdie putt wide left, and the third hole resulted in pars for both and a fourth playoff round.

On their second shots of the fourth hole, both players had similar ideas - but Fox's shot was drilled within 10 feet of the hole, while Burns' shot landed a fair distance away - setting up Fox for a game-winning eagle, at the very least.

Burns took two shots and settled for a par before Fox even had a chance at eagle, leaving the door wide open for the New Zealander. Fox drilled the birdie for the victory from three feet out.

It was Fox's second PGA Tour win of the year after he was a winner at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in May, and second of his career.