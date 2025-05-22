World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler says he has no idea where PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger talks currently stand, but believes the onus on getting one done doesn't land with his group.

Scheffler spoke to reporters ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge's opening round in Fort Worth, TX.

"I've said it a few times this year," Scheffler said when asked about a reunion. "If you wanna figure out what's gonna happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys. I'm still here playing the PGA Tour. We had a tour where we all played together and the guys that left, it's their responsibility, I think, to bring the tours back together. Go see where they're playing this week and ask them.

LIV Golf does not have a tournament scheduled this weekend. The tour returns to action on June 6 with LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville.

Scheffler, 28, is coming off of a victory at last weekend's PGA Championship. It was the Dallas native's second win of the year and third career major victory.

Officially announced in October of 2021, LIV Golf began play in June of 2022.