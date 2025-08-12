Scottie Scheffler will once again be without his caddie Ted Scott at this week's BMW Championship as the FedEx Cup playoffs resume Thursday.

Scheffler's agent told Adam Schupak of GolfWeek that Scott will miss the event as he continues to attend to a family matter. The world No. 1 will be caddied by Michael Cromie, who became available when Chris Kirk just missed the cutoff for the BMW Championship, sitting 51st in the FexEx Cup standings after the St. Jude Championship.

Scott left the St. Jude event following the third round and Scheffler turned to close friend Brad Payne to be caddie for him. Scheffler entered the final round two shots out of the lead and finished tied for third, one shot out of the playoff that Justin Rose eventually won over J.J. Spaun.

Scheffler is on easy street in the playoffs as he's already clinched entering Tour Championship at No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings. This year's format will be put all 30 players who qualify for the event on level footing. Scheffler won the tournament by four strikes last year at minus-30 after opening the event at 10-under.

Among players entering the BMW Championship on the bubble is Canadian Taylor Pendrith, who sits 35th in the standings. Countrymen Corey Conners (No. 16) and Nick Taylor (No. 22) appear to be in strong shape to hold on to spots in the Tour Championship.

Coverage of the BMW Championship starts Thursday on TSN+, with coverage on TSN starting Saturday.